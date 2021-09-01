A class war over housing

The control of supply and demand of real estate is a humongous and complex game with millions of dollars on the table. From the worst and most corrupt mafia governments (think North Korea, Hungary and Russia) to special interests, lobbyists and lawyers working for NIMBYs here in America.

There’s a real estate culture war right here in “Happy Valley.” Considering the mountain high suicide rate, it isn’t very happy. Five deed-restricted affordable rental units need to be built over the objections of 30-some vacation rental unit owners. However you have to do it, do it now.

Tom Mooney

Aspen