A big thanks from our birds
Roaring Fork Audubon (RFA) extends a big thanks to RJ Paddywacks for supporting RFA with its annual bird-seed fundraiser. Locally owned Paddywacks donated a portion of its sales toward this important fundraiser, helping our all-volunteer Board bring awareness to local conservation issues facing our native animals, especially the birds.
Our hope is that awareness and education transfer to protection. Please join us in supporting RJ Paddywacks!
Mary Harris, President
Roaring Fork Audubon
