A better way to pay for health care
George Bohmfalk is correct as to why we need Medicare for All (“Cheaper health are for all,” letters, Nov. 1, The Aspen Times).
One other point is while having health insurance is essential, health insurance is different from health care. Insurance pays the bills to health care providers.
Medicare is just another type of health insurance. The premiums are paid by taxes instead of by your employer (which ultimately means less wages).
The advantage is Medicare for All would be less confusing than our crazy health insurance system and as Dr. Bohmfalk points out, because of lower administrative costs — is cheaper.
Dr. Michael Marek
Aspen
Here we go again
The leaves have turned, the air is brisk, and snowflakes are falling. Aren’t we very close to the time of year when Republicans accuse Democrats of blocking them from saying merry Christmas?