A better way to pay for health care

George Bohmfalk is correct as to why we need Medicare for All (“Cheaper health are for all,” letters, Nov. 1, The Aspen Times).

One other point is while having health insurance is essential, health insurance is different from health care. Insurance pays the bills to health care providers.

Medicare is just another type of health insurance. The premiums are paid by taxes instead of by your employer (which ultimately means less wages).

The advantage is Medicare for All would be less confusing than our crazy health insurance system and as Dr. Bohmfalk points out, because of lower administrative costs — is cheaper.

Dr. Michael Marek





Aspen