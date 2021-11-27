A better future for Glenwood’s landfill

In 2019, in a bid for Glenwood Springs City Council, I studied both Glenwood and Pitkin County landfills in an effort to heighten awareness around composting food waste and extending the lifespan of the landfill. At that time, according to the manager of Glenwood’s landfill, it had an approximate lifespan of 30 years. There were 80 tons a day of household garbage being recorded as going into the landfill.

In a letter dated Friday, Nov. 4, 2021 in the Post Independent labeled editor’s note, City Manager Deb Figueroa states we have six years left at current service levels and regulations. There is also potential to expand into city-owned land and open a new “pod.”

Some people may have noticed the rapidly increasing building going on in the valley. Recently the 900 block of Grand Avenue in Glenwood, and a large mall in Carbondale, were both taken to the Glenwood landfill. Very little of those buildings were reused as diversion plans, or regulations were not in place.

This brings me to the Glenwood Springs Mall in West Glenwood. The mall is a steel-framed building. It can have another two stories added on top. The old KMart store is perfectly situated for a new fire station. Affordable housing for fireman above. A new grocery store can be built with in the mall, housing above. The lifespan of this building is not over. Glenwood Springs has many older viable buildings. The city naming this building “blighted” is salesmanship to create an image that the building is not safe, therefore must be torn down.

The citizens and leaders of Glenwood Springs can balance doing what’s right and the consequences of growth. An ordinance to halt dumping large-scale demolitions in the landfill and diversion programs of food from restaurants and homes are two ways to start.





Jennifer Vanian

Glenwood Springs