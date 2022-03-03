80 actually is enough at Gywn’s High Alpine
In Tuesday’s letter to the editor, I decried the fact that the octogenarian discount at the (formerly Gwyn’s) High Alpine restaurant had been reduced from 40% to 10% by the current proprietors, only to discover subsequently that I was badly misinformed.
In fact, the Aspen Skiing Co., “carrying through on the tradition of Gwyn’s,“ provides free meals to we octos at this venue. I apologize to the Skico for my lack of due diligence on this matter, respectfully suggest that they assure all relevant employees are conversant with their pricing policies, and, in an effort to show good faith, will not be requesting reimbursement for the cost of the meal that prompted my diatribe.
Ed Crotty
Naples, Florida
Mare’s Playgroup isn’t replaceable
As Miss Mare’s daughter and Kadi Kulhenberg’s cousin, I am deeply saddened by policies set by the city of Aspen and Kids First’s Director Shirley Ritter that are forcing Playgroup to close this summer.