5B will help RFSD teachers deal with cost of living here

This year gives you an opportunity to help fund our schools by voting yes on 5B. As a teacher in Roaring Fork School District, I’ve watched many of my friends and coworkers leave the valley because they simply can’t make it work financially. 5B is a step in the direction to hiring and keeping the teachers our kids deserve. Roaring Fork Schools ranks 23rd in teacher pay and third in cost of living in Colorado, a combination that makes coming to and staying in the valley difficult for many of our staff.

The district has already taken steps to help this issue by providing employee housing and by trying to raise salaries. As a teacher who lives in teacher housing, I can attest that I, like many, would not be here without it. Several of my neighbors and coworkers still left due to financial difficulties and more competitive opportunities elsewhere.

The district is doing what it can. Now, it’s your turn to help. By voting yes on 5B, you can help hire and retain quality teachers, making sure a good education is available for families in the valley. Vote yes on 5B and support our schools and kids.

Ben Roberts

Glenwood Springs