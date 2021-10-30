5B all the way
“Students deserve great teachers. And teachers deserve the support they need to be great.” — Bill Gates
Roaring Fork School District teachers deserve a liveable wage that supports them and their family’s needs. RFSD students deserve great teachers who feel supported.
Please vote yes on 5B. For our students and teachers. #YesOn5B
Jasmin Ramirez
Glenwood Springs
