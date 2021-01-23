3rd district will feel consequences of Boebert
On the very night of President Biden’s inauguration, I see Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson (sounds like a bad ’70s cop show), bashing the new president for rejoining the Paris climate agreement.
Carlson was arguing that President Biden was more concerned about the people of Paris. He doesn’t understand that Paris is just the city where the agreement was signed by 174 other countries. The very next morning , the very first letter to the editor reads “Lauren Boebert Deserves deserves your respect.“
Hypocrites. The letter actually goes one to call Boebert a patriot. That’s not only hypocritical, it’s dead wrong. Caring only about the Second Amendment doesn’t make you a patriot. Nor does tweeting about the House speakers’ location during the Jan. 6 attempted coup. Which are the only two things Boebert has done so far in office. Oh, and she voted against impeaching the guy who incited the riot that led to the attempted coup.
You’re right, Roger, elections do have consequences, and those of us who live in the Third Congressional District are going to have to live with Boebert and her Qanon conspiracies for the next two years.
Jeff Limongelli
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen Skico workers getting unfair shake
I was going to address this letter to Aspen Skiing Co. for their movements against the young kids that make it roll on for a lot of spoiled adults.