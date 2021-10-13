2A will enrich Aspen arts
As an Aspen arts nonprofit leader, I am writing to encourage the community to vote yes on the 2A ballot question, which ensures protection of continued funding to the Wheeler Opera House and will expand funding for arts and culture.
This measure does not touch the approximately $40 million of reserve money currently in the Wheeler real estate transfer tax coffers, which is solely dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the opera house.
Ballot measure 2A is intended as a means for future Wheeler RETT funding to continue enriching our community. This will be achieved by providing access to more art and culture, underscoring the Aspen Idea, which believes in nurturing mind, body and spirit.
Included in future support would be the Red Brick Center For the Arts, home to several nonprofit arts offices, artists’ studios, classes and local art showings. Bringing the Red Brick under the WRETT will assist in preserving the space and programming of the arts center into the future for the community’s use, including reducing barriers for Aspenites to participate in the arts and supporting local artists.
Our FilmEducates programming, normally the most robust during our April Shortfest, was able to expand by offering a Film Camp for teens this summer. Aspen Film, the Red Brick, the Aspen Historical Society and Colorado Film School all came together to create experiences for kids looking to tell stories about Aspen on film. The week culminated with five short films being screened on the big screen at the Isis for campers and their families.
A yes vote on 2A is a vote for community collaboration and creativity — Aspen for arts.
Susan Wrubel
Executive + Artistic Director
Aspen Film
