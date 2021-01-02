’21 holds much promise
I have high hopes for 2021 — we have a COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccine for the DJT-45 virus will be available soon.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Politics, beer and softball
Hey, Tom O’Keefe! Mr. Maurice Emmer is not a whiner. He is a teller of truth, a rare quality in Glitzburg.