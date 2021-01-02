 ’21 holds much promise | AspenTimes.com
’21 holds much promise

Letter to the Editor

I have high hopes for 2021 — we have a COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccine for the DJT-45 virus will be available soon.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs

 

