Letter: Gustafson will serve Snowmass well

Letter to the editor

Having built our first home in Melton Ranch in 1972, it was a great privilege to live, to do business in, to serve and to raise our children in Snowmass Village. One of the more challenging things we have encountered since moving downvalley four years ago is not being able to cast our vote for Britta Gustafson for Snowmass Village Town Council.

We’ve known Britta since she was born — a true Snowmass citizen! Her passion for/dedication to this community is unparalleled. She is informed, balanced, rational, honest and enormously invested in Snowmass Village. There can be no better qualified candidate to serve in this capacity than Britta Gustafson. We are sorry we cannot cast our vote for her, but we strongly encourage you to do so.

Wolf and Nancy Gensch

Downvalley