Leonard: Proven himself through time

Letter to the editor

I’m writing this letter to show my support for our Sheriff Joe Disalvo.

Looking back on his decades of service, I think he has proven himself to be the kind of leader we can be proud of. Through plane crashes, pandemic, high-profile murder investigation and natural disaster, he has shown excellent judgement and leadership skills. The knowledge and experience he brings to the table are invaluable. His performance and results speak for themselves.

As for his opponent, I just don’t see any meat on that bone. I don’t see a plan. Saying it’s time for a change is not a plan.

Let’s stay the course. Let’s show Joe our support and let the great work he has done continue. Joe Disalvo is the right man for the job!

Cameron Leonard





Aspen