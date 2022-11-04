Lemke: A gentleman in the office

Letter to the editor

I am writing a letter I wish I didn’t have to write. I worked in the Sheriff’s Office for about four-five years with Joe DiSalvo as the undersheriff, and I know Michael only as a friend. I am not a disgruntled ex-employee. There were many hard-working and loyal deputies whom I had the honor to work with, and I am very grateful for that.

I did take another position within the county. Joe allowed his staff to state I had been fired by him and did tell this to a new employer of mine when they called for references.

Michael is a gentleman who has the utmost respect for women. Enough is enough. It is time for a change.

Tessa Lemke

Palisade