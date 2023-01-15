Leffler: Yes, build those crossings

Letter to the editor

I wanted to say thank you for Tony Vagneur’s great column on wildlife crossings. Over the past week I have driven again and again past the carcass of a very large elk on the North side of 82 just past the light at Buttermilk. It looks like someone cut his head off, and the sight saddens and sickens me.

I love to see the herds at Cozy Point, and at the same time I feel a sense of dread knowing some won’t make it across 82.

This work to build bridges, increase fencing, and give safe passage to these animals can’t begin soon enough! Not to mention, it will make things much safer for us too!

Virginia Leffler

Basalt