Lasser: An opportunity to share
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association and the city of San Miguel de Allende in Mexico have established a friendship agreement with each other. This friendship agreement and informal partnership seeks to establish a relationship between the two, with a focus on supporting and exchanging experiences in arts and culture.
It is important to note this friendship agreement between the resort association and San Miguel de Allende is not a formal sister-cities agreement.
Instead, this informal friendship agreement will be a way for the two to share best practices to support each other’s arts and culture communities, local artisans and makers.
Through this agreement, we will also strive to strengthen each destination’s identity, diversity and culture. The resort association looks forward to learning from our friends in San Miguel de Allende and sharing our local Aspen knowledge.
Sarah Reynolds Lasser
Senior Director of Business Development
Aspen Chamber Resort Association
