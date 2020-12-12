Larger gatherings in Pitkin County defies public-health logic

The following letter was written to the Pitkin County board of health.

I listened to tonight’s community meeting and I have to say I am very disappointed with the decisions you have made.

On one side of the story was the epidemiologist’s data outlining the dire situation our nation, state and valley are in. He clearly outlined where the spread is happening and to what magnitude.

Your response? Do the opposite of what all public health experts seem to be suggesting. You increased the number of small group gatherings from 5 to 10 (when we know these settings are where a lot of community transmission is happening). You are welcoming travelers from across the nation when the message we should be sending is stay home (an affidavit is at least a small step in the right direction). You are gambling with the safety and health of this community.

Yes, we need our businesses to stay open, but you have tipped-toed around for too long and our opportunity to slow the spread of this virus before the holidays has now passed. You have portrayed a message to the community that will likely lead to more cases, more people unable to work and more losses for businesses in the long run. Not to mention the potential loss of community due to this devastating disease.

We are soooo lucky to have made it this far into the pandemic without seeing the devastation that other communities have seen. But that devastation is knocking at our door and you seem to be more concerned about the next two weeks of money-making capabilities than you are of the long-term health of this town. I pray and hope that what we do is enough to keep us safe and healthy and viable.

Elle Stark

Aspen