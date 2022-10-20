Lanter: Only one for the job

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

My partner and I feel like Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is the only man for this job. He has been 100% present, 100% available and 100% dedicated to the safety of Pitkin County and its community.

Re-elect the candidate who has served Pitkin County public safety for 37 years. Re-elect the candidate who guided us the last three years during the pandemic through unchartered, gut-wrenching times. Re-elect the candidate who personally came to our businesses to put our Latino co-workers at ease in 2017.

Re-elect the candidate who has raised over $600,000 for amazing local non-profits. DiSalvo has integrity, is trustworthy, compassionate and thoughtful. He is 100% committed to Pitkin County and its constituents. Vote for Sheriff Joe DiSalvo on Nov. 8.

Jodi Larner and Chris Lanter

Aspen