Lankering: What about proper diet?

Are we allowed to ask questions? Do we still have the right to free speech? Can we have civil discourse to address different points of views?

The Pitkin County Board of Health is advertising that “Being Sick Sucks.” Their recommendations include wearing masks and getting the jabs. Do these improve your health?

Where are the health recommendations like not eating processed foods, optimize Vitamin D, exercise, detox, and cutting out sugar?

Dr. Tom Lankering

Basalt





Editor’s note: Numerous assertions of facts in this letter have been debunked as false or misleading, and do not appear here. The preponderance of medical research shows mask wearing and vaccines do improve health as it relates to COVID-19.





