Lanese: I had to direct traffic?
I had to get out of my car, along with a couple of other people, to direct traffic in the roundabout on Monday.
Why are the police not there to do this? It was at a complete standstill due to a couple of cars blocking the intersection.
Once we moved a car back and a car forward, so a bus got through, traffic moved. This is not safe; something needs to be done.
Emily Lanese
Aspen
