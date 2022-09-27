Lanese: I had to direct traffic?

Letter to the editor

I had to get out of my car, along with a couple of other people, to direct traffic in the roundabout on Monday.

Why are the police not there to do this? It was at a complete standstill due to a couple of cars blocking the intersection.

Once we moved a car back and a car forward, so a bus got through, traffic moved. This is not safe; something needs to be done.

Emily Lanese

Aspen