Lane: Help from behind the scenes

Letter to the editor

As we begin the new year, it’s important to thank an organization that is behind the scenes helping Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES). The Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) has long been a valued asset for ACES.

Recently, ACES had a feature in The New York Times, in addition to coverage in another New York Times article the same week. This national spotlight on ACES reminded me of the hard work the ACRA team continually does to support ACES and its mission: helping our one-person marketing team get the messaging out about ACES’ many offerings in environmental education.

Aside from supporting ACES alongside Aspen’s other non-profits, I appreciate the way that ACRA has pivoted to destination management that supports sustainable growth to the benefit of the local community.

We appreciate what the ACRA team has done, and continues to do, for ACES and our

community.

Chris Lane

CEO, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies