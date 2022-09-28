Kuney: I’m sure you could afford it

Letter to the editor

The senior parking at the Hunter Valley Trailhead is inadequate. There are only four parking spaces.

We drove up there twice this week and had to turn around because there was no place to park. There is plenty of room to enlarge the parking area, and it would not cost much to do so. I think Aspen could probably find the funds to do so.

John Kuney

Ojai, Calif.