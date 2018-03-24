Kudos: March 25, 2018

Thanks to many for help after ski crash

On Feb. 17 of this year I sustained a serious injury as a result of a fall on the "Wall" at Aspen Highlands. What appeared to be a routine broken leg turned out to be a life-threatening injury due to internal bleeding. The care, both medical and emotional, that I received throughout this whole episode was so outstanding that I would like to pass it on to the community.

The immediate responders to my crash were a group of Aspen Ski Club juniors and their coach who stopped what they were doing to comfort me, call for the patrol, and gather up my equipment. Within minutes a patrolman (Robbie, and Aspen Mt. patroller at Highlands for the day) arrived and called for a toboggan, which also arrived within minutes; in the mean time he eased my foot out of my binding and relieved much of the pain. The ride down was as smooth and fast as possible. They quickly loaded me into the ambulance and that was about all I remember until I was in the OR. Thankyou, AVSC and Highlands patrol.

Although I was only semi-conscious in the ER, I was awake enough to grasp the seriousness of my injury and the exceptional teamwork, incredible knowledge, and emotional empathy of the doctors, nurses, and aids that worked on me at that critical time…and throughout my almost month long stay at AVH. Even though I am a "local" and have been in AVH many times, I was thoroughly amazed at the teamwork and competence involved when a serious injury occurs in our town.

As I gradually got out of that critical stage, the attentive, personal care continued through OT, PT, and home care arrangements. I cannot say enough about the care given to me at AVH. I also want to mention the incredible support given to me by my many friends and relatives up and down the valley. I hope and wish that everyone in our valley, our nation, and the world could receive the same quality care for little or no expense.

Bob Bogner

Carbondale

Kudos to Skico

The groomers are Aspen Skiing Co.'s unsung heroes. Amazing! I don't know how they do it.

Thank you also to Jeff Hanley, the Senior Center and the cooks at the Sundeck who got breakfast together in not time for the annual breakfast. We love it!

Ruth Harrison

Aspen