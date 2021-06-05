Kudos & Kindness (June 6, 2021): From honoring Stranahan’s legacy to helping the homeless

Stranahan left his mark all over valley

The board of directors of Aspen Journalism and I have been reflecting for days now on the recent passing of George Stranahan. Many of us worked with George for years, even decades, on various projects and initiatives, and all of us were inspired by him.

Tim McFlynn and Michael McVoy served with George on the Manaus Fund (now MANAUS) board, Harry Teague worked with George on the original Aspen Community School building in Woody Creek, and I served with George for years on the board of directors for COMPASS, which today oversees both the Aspen and Carbondale community schools.

It was the MANAUS board, with George in his role as chair and founder, that provided Aspen Journalism with its start-up grant in late 2010. George was a prolific philanthropist, as others have noted, but he was no pushover. Before he and the Manaus board voted to provide our grant, George asked many probing and challenging questions during multiple meetings over the course of a year with Aspen Journalism’s founder, Brent Gardner-Smith. After our launch in early 2011, he gave us continued advice and financial backing as we became the award-winning local nonprofit journalism organization we are today.

George was truly one of the valley’s most extraordinary visionaries and helped build many many important organizations in this valley. He was kind, tough, thoughtful, idealistic, and energetic. His lifelong dedication to learning and his lifelong ethos of generously serving his community is something to be emulated, admired, and cherished. All of the Aspen Journalism board members, Denise Jurgens, Cristal Logan, Pete McBride, Tim McFlynn, Michael McVoy, Jane Pargiter, Harry Teague and I, would like to express our heartfelt affection and gratitude to George. We already miss you!

Mark Harvey

Board president, Aspen Journalism

****

A feast of thank-yous

During the recent winter, the Rotary Club of Snowmass Village provided a weekly meal to those who make the Brush Creek intercept lot their home.

Each week, a member took a warm dinner to feed a group of 25. Some meals were home cooked, while others were purchased from local restaurants. The benefit of using local restaurants was twofold — restaurants received needed business and we were able to provide a meal to the group.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank the following restaurants who kindly offered discounts for these dinners: Stew Pot, Daly Diner, Mods Thai Kitchen, Slow Groovin BBQ, Big Hoss Grill, Taster’s, Slice and Timbo’s Pizza.

Sherri Goodwin

Member, Rotary Club of Snowmass Village

****

Help for the homeless

Thank you, Aspen Skiing Co., for participating in the Rapid Rehousing Program to end homelessness, with the help of Pitkin County, Recovery Resources and the stakeholders board.

Dale and I are happy to have a place to call home. I would like to thank a few more people that gave us help and support to get where we landed. Thank you, Wendy Muneton, Becky Rippy, Nan Sundeen, Elaine Bonds, Donna Ward and Wendee Schoon. A special thank you to Wendee Schoon for the retirement and social work help.

James Hoge and Dale Hughes

*****

In memory of Christi Albouy

In memory of Christi Albouy, 1948-2021, Aspen High graduate 1966, daughter of Margaret and Roby Albouy, sister to Stephan Albouy.

Fairy bonnets dance

Fairy ball gowns bloom in spring

Glacier lilies sing.

Illene Pevec

Carbondale