Kudos & Kindness: A poem for a lost friend

“To Roz”

A poem written by Bill McKee to his friend, Roz xxxx, who passed away recently.

God never had a kinder soul

ever in his keep;

She joined him Independence Day

for her eternal sleep;

Her life was blessed and filled with love

all friends and family know;

On her journey up to heaven

she didn’t have far to go;

She lived between the mountains

in a pretty valley town;

Just outside of Carbondale

with Herefords all around;

A family full of Pioneers

hers settled this great land;

She leaves with us her legacy

held safe here in God’s hand;

With Tom she raised her family

a fine one rooted strong;

To carry on her journey

now that she is gone;

Their roots here in this valley

are as deep as Sopris high;

Along with them we shed a tear

as this valley says goodbye.

Crown Bike Park No. 1 in Colorado

It is July and we are closing the design and build of the all-new Crown Mountain Bike Park. This entire thing started years ago with a few failed GOCO grant attempts and now here we are.

When we started design, we began by thinking about the kid on the strider bike. Our conceptual traveled through the life of bikers as they would grow up at Crown Mountain Bike Park and while doing this, we considered timid riders, average riders and aggressive riders while building our progressions.

Our design coming from a coach and rider’s touch, has accelerated our riders at a faster pace then we expected. Our local riders like Finn McDermott, Reed Russell and Ian Westerman are hitting pro-level jumps and 360s on bikes at the age of 12.

This bike park would have cost $1 million to $1.3 million to build, but we focused on community support, local builders, sponsorships and in-kind donations. Expenditures break down as: Crown Mountain $150,000; GOCO grant award $170,000; in-kind and sponsorships $230,000.

We are extremely proud of this accomplishment because it has become a true community build at a phenomenal cost. We anticipate 130,000 bike visits to the bike park and 400,000 to Crown Mountain Park after COVID-19 calms down. Crown Mountain brings immense support to our community. This bike park is free for 8-9 months of the year.

It is possible we just built one of the best bike parks in the country. When you add Crown’s new world-class bike training facility to the mid valley, on top of the IMBA Gold award given to the RF Valley, our community just became one of the best places to bike in the world.

Nate Grinzinger

Bike Park Director