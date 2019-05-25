Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (May 26, 2019)

Quality music on display

The Roaring Fork Valley is rich with many talented musicians. Those in the following organizations came together on Mother’s Day weekend to perform three amazing concerts. Members of The Aspen Choral Society, High Country Sinfonia and students from the Maroon Bel Canto Children’s Choir performed together in a historic set of concerts at Harris Concert Hall in Aspen, the Ute Theatre in Rifle and Glenwood Springs High School Auditorium.

A project of this magnitude took great leadership from the conductors Wendy Larson, Paul Dankers and Kelly Thompson. Under their capable leadership, the musicians soared to excellence not heard in recent years. The whole was greater than the sum of the parts!

This musician is very grateful to have been part of these wonderful performances. It is a fervent hope that there can be others in the future! My thanks to the conductors and the musicians for their dedication and commitment to this project and to the audiences for their support.

Additionally, one of the groups who played at the Mother’s Day concerts that deserves my thanks is the Symphony in the Valley, which has just finished their 25th season. Thanks to all of the members for their dedication and good work.

My sincere thanks.

Deborah Barnekow

El Jebel

Thrift Shop gives back

Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items. For the month of May, we are pleased to announce the following recipients: Advocate Safehouse Project, Aspen Elementary School (Nordic Ski), Aspen High School (Astronomy Club), Aspen Youth Center, Basalt Library Music Program, Carbondale Clay Center, Dance Initiative, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Snowmass Chapel Camp Smashbox.

Respectfully submitted,

The ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop

Kudos to Earth’s Call

• Their name

• Their commitment to climate change

• Providing the opportunity to pay $5 to restore a meter of soil to draw carbon from the atmosphere (carbonunderground.org)

And to the concert with Patti Labelle, which was so diverse and amazing it is hard to explain.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

Major appreciation for Basalt event

A tremendous thank-you for another successful year as we recently completed the 8th Annual Motors on Midland in downtown Basalt. There’s only one reason for a successful event: The dedication and extraordinary hard work of all involved.

Many thanks to the town of Basalt for underwriting the event and providing staff support. In addition, we greatly appreciate the generous support of our sponsors — Alpine Bank and Premier Party Rental. A big thank-you goes out to our supporters as well, including The Art Base with chalk art and face painting, the Aspen Skiing Co. for its donation of two one-day lift tickets for the adult chalk art prize, Dustin Rowe with wood-fired pizzas, Basalt Community United Methodist Church with their memorable pies and Miles Craft with the Hot Wheels Station, all to the sounds of live music by Sleepy Justice.

Lastly, congratulations to winner Don Delise taking home top honors and a prize sponsored by Andrea Gurule: State Farm Agent, with a 1963 Ford Ranchero. Hats off to all of you who braved the rain (and snow!) to enter the show. We are so glad you spent the evening with us.

Thank you to our patrons for spending time with us at the event. Proceeds from the Beer Garden benefit TACAW, whose mission is to further define the cultural identity of the Roaring Fork Valley by presenting performing, cinematic and culinary arts events.

Overall, an immense thank-you to all of our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, entrants, visitors and locals for creating a supportive atmosphere that represents a sense of pride in our town. Because of you, Basalt is a great place to live, work and visit. See you next year!

Amy Groom Basalt

AYC gives thanks, excited about future

The Aspen Youth Center staff and board of directors would like to thank the Snowmass Chapel for graciously allowing us to use their beautiful space to conduct our strategic planning and board retreat.

The staff was very accommodating and welcoming to the entire AYC group. We are excited about the five-year plan we were able to set up with the help of Heather Hicks of Calluna Strategies. We look forward to serving our community for many years to come.

Cathy Rusnak

Aspen