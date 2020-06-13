Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (June 14, 2020)

Aspen Chapel responds to social unrest

It is an evil peace

that is kept with humanity under a knee;

an order not worthy of law.

Support Local Journalism Donate



And minds they take sides,

and judgments are made

and blood is pushed to the floor.

But might and right an incest do make

when thrown together to mate.

And the signs they go up

and the statues come down

and all we are left with is hate.

It is an evil wealth

that is gained by enslaving a brother to work.

By stealing the lands, and forcing the hands

of those who are rightfully heirs.

And the law of the land favors those who can hand

all the wealth to their family and friends.

And the jails they are filled

with the hearts that have tilled

to satisfy the rich and their ends.

It is an evil we make

that our planet is raped

for the sake of the economy, stupid.

The figures add up and the trees they come down

and the air becomes harder to breathe.

We fight for our breath with their knees on our necks

and the cry for our mom on our lips.

But the earth cannot hear, because she is deaf to our tears,

it is we who have all the ears.

Every mind thinks it separate, every person apart,

yet our brotherhood is that which we miss.

The mistake that we make

is to fight for our wealth,

thinking others have that which is ours.

There’s one commonwealth,

sharing the bounty of health

and that bounty it knows no bounds.

It includes sea to sea, as well as you and me

and everything else it surrounds.

So open your eyes and unfold your ears,

feel the pain and the cry all around.

Take your hand from your pocket and don’t try and block it,

your brother is asking for help.

Be it father or mother or neighbor or nation,

we are all of a one in this world.

A community of life, not intended for strife,

but a love within which we are furled.

Aspen Chapel

Bloomingbirds, Patterson were the perfect match

Collectively, we have 55 years between us. We had no clue all those years ago that a job at Bloomingbirds would become a touchstone in our lives. Patty Patterson was our boss initially, but it quickly became clear that she would become friend, confidante and family.

A retail job brings plenty of expected frustrations but the most challenging days were a pleasure when Patty was present. To run a successful business in Aspen for even a few years is an achievement and 40 is nearly impossible. Patty had the perfect formula: incredible work ethic, charisma, intelligence, sense of humor, spot-on fashion sense and joy. She welcomed customers like dear friends and embraced us “shop-girls” like family. It’s been bittersweet to see it end but we will forever carry the Bloomingbirds girls in our hearts. Thank you, Patty, for sharing the journey with us, we are proud and honored.

With love and gratitude,

Ellen Walbert and Judy Wender

Aspen

Local law enforcement set wonderful example

To the city of Aspen, the Aspen, Basalt and Snowmass Village police departments and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office:

The full-page letter in both of Aspen June 3 newspapers that I read touched the deepest recesses of my heart. It is another example of why I cherish to live in this magical place.

We have truly an amazing community which is amplified every time there are different “needs” or issues that come to light in our valley. We all step up and pitch in to our assorted abilities to assist and address these needs and/or issues.

The kindness and caring shown to all — regardless of color, race, background or income over the years —speaks volumes of our citizens.

Truly, we are family!

And it was heartwarming to see these ideals in print. Thank you all for everything you do — no matter how insignificant or small you may think your actions are.

Marie Kelly

Aspen

Reasons to smile in Basalt

During these difficult times someone has placed colorful painted stones in various places around the town of Basalt with expressions like “patience,” “Basalt strong,” “be yourself,” “smile” and many more. They do make me smile. Thank you to whomever has done this.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt