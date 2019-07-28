Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (July 28. 2019)

Basalt baseball goes deep with thanks

As our baseball season winds down and the equipment starts stacking up in the rec office, I would like to thank our coaches who spent many evenings and hot days on the diamond coaching our players and teaching them, not only baseball but sportsmanship and teamwork.

Many thanks to Max Guzzetta, Mike Tunte, Kevin Roberts, Eric Musselman, Brian Anzini, Bryan Donnelly, Matt Donnelly, Brett Suma, Todd Hartley, James Lindt and Scott Powell. Thank you to all our umpires for their hard work with the games. Thank you to Crown Mountain for making sure we had wonderful fields to play on. Thank you to all the parents who helped with treats, made sure the kids were at the fields with all their gear and cheered the teams on! And finally, thank you to all the players for giving the team the best you could. You are all champions! Thanks for being on Basalt Recreation’s team!

Dorothy Howard

Basalt Recreation Department

CMC offerings are trips of a lifetime

I would like to thank the hard working, enthusiastic and knowledgeable geology teachers from Colorado Mountain College for their local field trip classes over the past couple of months. Their classes were over-subscribed by both full- and part-time locals, both young and old. The attendees ranged from several people relocating to the area who were complete beginners and wanting to learn about their new home, to a couple of full-time geologists. Lee Wilson and Garry Zabel presented fun filled days telling stories of the 1,700-million-year-old rocks in the Glenwood Canyon to the whale backs on Independence Pass.

I have just signed up for my next adventure with CMC, which is in September when I am joining the 13-day field trip course to Green River, Utah, as well as Capitol Reef, Bryce Canyon, Zion and the Grand Canyon national parks. The experience will be a trip of a lifetime.

Sarah Lovatt

Glenwood Springs