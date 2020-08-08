Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Aug. 9, 2020)

Community gives a lift to YouthZone

YouthZone would like to thank the community for the success of our $20,000 fundraising campaign in July. Generous contributions exceeding $23,200 will help us to continue to provide the same level of services to our youth from Aspen to Parachute.

Like so many nonprofits, YouthZone’s funding has been significantly affected by the pandemic. Only 8% of client fees cover our budgeted expenses; the remaining support comes from state and local funding, foundations, business sponsorships and individual donations. These contributions will help us cover some of the funding gap YouthZone was facing due to cuts made by traditional funding sources.

Thank you, Paul Bushong, Snowmass Chapel, Brook and Dave Portman, Global Language, Martha and Ken Robinson, Jo and Wayne Ives, Rochelle Smith and Peter Tibbets, Gayle Embrey, Pam Szedelyi, Jamie and Robert Darien, Amy Fetterhoff, Joyce Jurgen, Janet McNutt, Gwen Vaughan, Barbara and Mark Lea, Julie Olson, Contessa Munoz, Tiz Wendy Huber, Laurie Bosco, Bob and Mary Ellen Mueller, Joe and Bobbi Ames, Tony Hershey, Alex Yajko and Jack Willis.

Lori Mueller

Executive director, YouthZone

Staff

YouthZone

‘Water’-inspired artwork at Aspen Chapel Gallery

“Water,” a painting show, is open from 1-5 p.m. everyday at the Aspen Chapel Gallery. The show is in partnership with Roaring Fork Conservancy, one of the largest nonprofit watershed organizations in Colorado.

Using water as the theme, the 10 participating artists have created a variety of diverse interpretations of water in oil, acrylic, encaustic, pastel, and mixed media. The art ranges in size from 5-inch square to 3 feet by 4 feet.

Please stop by the Aspen Chapel Gallery and see this lovely show. Everyone must follow COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene. To get a preview, go to aspenchapelgallery.org.

Tom Ward and Michael Bonds

Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery

A bright light, everyday

Suffering a bad case of the coronavirus funk, when I see the USPS truck coming toward our driveway, I know that a ray of sunshine is in that truck, and her name is Ms. Fuatai, but her friends call her “Tai.” Thank you, Tai, for having such a sunny disposition everyday and everywhere we see you.

Kathy Runge

Aspen