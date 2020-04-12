Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (April 12, 2020)

Health-care heroes

To all our health-care team members,

I speak for my family and through extension, our entire community when I say how grateful we are for your extraordinary service.

Most of us never conceived of this current reality and the steps we now need to take to protect ourselves. That said, having our health workers expose themselves, act on our behalf and take risks so that we don’t have to is nothing short of extraordinary.

To say thanks is a weak word to reflect what I know we all feel. Your level of professionalism and dedication is nothing short of fantastic. Once the seriousness of this enemy was comprehended, you responded with a 100% commitment. This was not the case everywhere but it was the case in our community. No small thing.

Thanks again for your extraordinary and sometimes heroic efforts.

Brent Miller

Pitkin County Board of Health

Rabbi Mintz and family go above and beyond

Just a quick note to bring to your attention, that Rabbi Mintz and his lovely wife, Liba, took it upon themselves, on behalf of the Chabad Community Center, to lovingly provide over 200 Passover dinners to the community last week. Each dinner, including wine, and matza ball Soup was housed in large paper bags so that the drive-through would make it possible for families in the Roaring Fork Valley, especially Aspen/Basalt, could enjoy a Passover dinner. What a wonderful gesture.

Thank you, Rabbi. We love you and your family, and the Chabad Center. Happy Passover. Let this pandemic Passover over our homes.

Ron Golbus

Basalt

Skico backs its workers

Thank you, Aspen Skiing Co., for the shutdown pay generously provided to ski instructors. I am proud to work for a company that supports its employees in such a tangible way.

Bronwyn Anglin

Basalt

Parks and Rec enhance nordic-skiing experience

I would like to extend a hearty “thank you” to the city of Aspen Parks and Recreation for the community-focused decision to continue grooming the Aspen/Snowmass nordic trails after the ski lifts closed. I have never seen more locals enjoying our awesome network of cross country trails. I would also like to acknowledge the expert grooming throughout the winter which provided our guests and locals alike with world class nordic skiing on our 90 kilometers of spectacular terrain.

No thank you would be complete without recognizing the private property owners and public entities who dedicate their land each year to ensure a seamless cross country skiing experience.

Brent Waldron

Aspen

Stapleton a first-class influence on Aspen

A very well deserved honor for Dave Stapleton Jr. (“Aspen’s Dave Stapleton Jr. will join father in Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame,” April 9, aspentimes.com). Dave has been nothing short of outstanding both on and off the hill. His skiing prowess was/is legendary (he can still carve them with the best).

I am not surprised to hear Dave say he is most proud of his accomplishments with AVSC. He is a tireless promoter for the club and if it were not for Dave, we would not have the best club in the U.S., the best club scholarship program in the U.S., the best club training facility in the U.S., or the best club fundraising event (Ajax Cup) in the U.S. Congratulations and thank you for everything you do!

John Bucksbaum

Aspen