Kudos and Kindness (Dec. 13, 2020)

Aspen and Carbondale community schools rise to occasion

In this time of reflection and giving thanks, we are abundantly grateful. To date, Aspen Community School and Carbondale Community School have been offering in-person learning since Aug. 26. That’s 14 weeks of connected, relevant and inspiring instruction.

This was made possible by the Herculean efforts of the school leaders and the entire staff of both schools. Through their efforts, and those of our supporting communities, they have provided a safe, united and coherent environment for our kids to keep learning the way they do best — together at school. The teachers have flexed their skills as “Life Long Learners” and responded to both in person and remote learning with amazing skill. They have also found innovative and creative ways to celebrate time honored traditions that are at the core of our rich tapestry of community connection.

So, to our school leaders, teachers, support staff, families, students, and extended communities we say thank you!

COMPASS board

Kudos to Bettina Slusar’s message in her letter to the editor, “A reflection for the holidays.” It is beautifully written about doing all we can to support each other during these very difficult times.

Everyone needs to read student Maya Leshem’s “Jewish holidays deserve respect” in the Aspen High School flier December 2020 edition. Maya addresses an issue that always, and I mean always, been thrown under the table. The Jewish holidays have never been respected by the district. Good for you, Maya.

Ruth Harrison

Aspen

A warm thanks from RFV Care with a Coat Drive

Thanks to everyone in the Roaring Fork Valley community who kindly donated warm winter coats, making the first annual RFV Care with a Coat Drive a huge success!

In a short amount of time, we gathered over 175 gently worn and laundered winter coats, in all colors and sizes, which will be distributed safely and free of charge, to the adults and children in our communities who need them. Special thanks to the following organizations for volunteering to distribute the coats: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (Glenwood Springs), Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry (Rifle Middle School) on Dec. 12), and the MIRA Bus event with Healthy All Together and Midvalley Family Practice (El Jebel) on Dec. 17.

Special thanks to the following individuals and organizations who helped to make this year’s coat drive possible: Claire Hemme (media freelancer), Vanessa Porras (translator), Art Forward & Midland Shoe (boxes), Hollyann, Independence Run & Hike, Aspen Jewish Community Center, Youth Zone (coat drop off locations) and Manaus (instrumental and financial support).

I am overwhelmed by our valley’s willingness to give so generously in response to a social issue. Let’s do it again to create even a greater impact next year!

Annie Henninger

Organizer, RFV Care with a Coat Drive

Basalt

Roaring Fork Valley: ¡Regala el calor de un abrigo!

Gracias a todos los miembros de la comunidad de RFV que amablemente donaron abrigos de invierno, lo que hizo que la primera campaña anual de RFV Regala el calor de un abrigo (Care with a Coat) fuera un gran éxito.

En poco tiempo, reunimos más de 175 abrigos de invierno ligeramente usados y lavados, de todos los colores y tamaños, que se distribuirán de manera segura y gratuita a los adultos y niños de nuestras comunidades que los necesiten. Un agradecimiento especial a las siguientes organizaciones por ofrecerse como voluntarias para distribuir los abrigos: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (Glenwood Springs), Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry (Rifle Middle School) el sábado 12 de diciembre)y el evento con MIRA Bus con Healthy All Together y Mid Valley Family Practice (El Jebel) el 17 de diciembre.

Un agradecimiento especial a las siguientes personas y organizaciones que ayudaron a hacer posible la colecta de abrigos de este año: Claire Hemme (independiente de medios), Vanessa Porras (traductora), Art Forward & Midland Shoe (cajas), Hollyann, Independence Run & Hike, Aspen Jewish Community Centro, Zona Juvenil (ubicaciones de entrega de abrigos) y Manaus (apoyo instrumental y financiero).

Estoy abrumada por la voluntad de nuestro valle de dar tan generosamente en respuesta a un problema social. ¡Hagámoslo de nuevo para crear un impacto aún mayor el próximo año!

Annie Henninger

Organizadora

Basalt