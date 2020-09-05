Kudos and Kindness
A lucky day for dogs in the valley
Roaring Fork Valley,
We would like to thank everyone who attended the Lucky Day Dog Bike-in movie last Saturday night. A wonderful evening and event that entertained all ages and raised over $1,000!
The support of Louis Swiss bakery, Roxy’s Market, Lift Vodka, Happy Day Ranch and The Lions Club of Basalt made this event a success. If you are looking for a great locale for your next event be sure to check out Happy Day Ranch, you can find them on Facebook. We also would like to thank the Aspen Animal Hospital for donating time and resources to Lucky Day Dog to make sure all the rescues are happy and healthy. See you all next year!
Aidan Wynn
Alizabeth Koster
Sweet treats for Snowmass
A huge bravo to Aspen Skico for donating their ice cream trucks to the town of Snowmass.
Lee Mulcahy
Aspen
