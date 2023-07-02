Kucharczyk: Midland protest controlled by a few

Who’s driving this protest against proposed parallel parking on Midland Avenue in downtown Basalt? If the status quo is kept and no parallel parking is allowed on Midland Avenue restaurants on the north side — Two Rivers Cafe, Heather’s, Bernard’s, and Brick Pony will be allowed very little if any outside dining.

It’s not hard to figure out who’s to gain in this scenario if parallel parking is not allowed.

The approved plan allows an expanded wider sidewalk where it is needed on the north side of Midland and also makes more room for wheelchair access.

Basalt will be the place to go for outdoor dining when the Beautification Project is completed the way it’s been designed. If it is altered to appease one or two businesses, the final project will hurt every business on the north side of Midland Avenue.

Ask yourself, do you want more outdoor seating and relaxed ambiance on our main street or do you want the same narrow sidewalks, noise and vehicle exhaust that we have now?





Please speak up at the next Town Council meeting and/or write a letter to the editor to your favorite local paper. Don’t let the dialogue be controlled by a few.

Sandy Kucharczyk

Basalt