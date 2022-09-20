Kromer: Cartoon wasn’t funny
The cartoon on the commentary page of your paper on Sunday, Sept. 18, was offensive and a disservice to the residents of The Vineyard.
In contrast, extensive reporting has portrayed a caring, supportive, organized response to 50 stranded Venezuelans. This humanitarian response, without any prior heads up from Florida, was accomplished with cooperation from both the wealthy Democrats and wealthy Republicans who reside on the island. Great job, good teamwork!
Since The Vineyard does not have “summer jobs” available in September, the intelligent decision was to transport these Venezuelans to the Cape Cod mainland where there are organizations facilitating assimilation, job opportunities, extensive medical facilities, shelter and bus service to Boston!
Your “cartoon” was not funny.
Maggie Kromer
Basalt
