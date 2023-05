Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Does Maurice Emmer need a part-time job or perhaps a 6-week-old puppy ? Something to keep his mind functioning properly?

Does he walk around Aspen all day long thinking of ways to teach a high school student how she should graduate? Is he a high school student or on faculty where this young lady attends, because maybe her conundrum is really not any of his goofy business.

Miles A. Knudson

Aspen and Santa Fe