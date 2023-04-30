Knudson: Wake up, Ms. Boebert

I am not buying Lauren Boebert’s latest stunt that she posted in The Aspen Times.

She starts off by stating that she is doing responsible projects for Colorado. Then she veers off the right-wing idiot cliff sounding just like Ron DeSantis.

Well, I have news for her. We are all her constituents. She should grow up and find her own and better way instead of proving time and again that she has absolutely no creativity.

Do dreams and “woke” go to Parachute or Silt to die? Get over yourself while you are still relatively young.

Miles A. Knudson





Aspen