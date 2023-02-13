Knudson: This wonderful country

I don’t know about you, but I thank and praise God on an hourly basis for that time George Santos saved the whole United States from Operation Jade Helm.

Santos deserves a Purple Heart, a Silver Star and a Congressional Medal of Honor. Thank God there are young people in this wonderful country of ours like Santos. Thank God there are wonderful people like Santos in Congress.

Dang, where is my extra large cup of coveffe? I had it here just a second ago. …

Miles A. Knudson

Aspen, Santa Fe, N.M.