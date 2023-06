Letter to the editor

It’s pretty pathetic how some people are offended by a cartoon. Or a book. Or a trans person. Or a woke beer. Or a woke American motorcycle company. Or a Prius. Or clean water. Or women who can choose what and when and how with their bodies.

Get a grip and get educated and learn some other cultures. Meet people totally unlike yourself. This country is a melting pot.

Miles A. Knudson

Aspen