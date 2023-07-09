Knudson: How I’d solve airport, affordable housing mess

A real estate friend recently asked me if I am a communist. I told him just because I am relatively broke that doesn’t make me a communist. I asked him if he over-tips in the service industry, does that make him lean communism? I am, however, pro-community, which leads me to this idea.

I am thinking Pitkin County should totally scrap the airport, do a federal cleanup, take down the fence and build affordable housing in that spot. Housing that comes with one electric car and free bus tickets.

Then add extra luxury buses and limos to pick up the ultra wealthy from regional and international airports. Most importantly, make the affordable housing rentals but have funding in place for constant upkeep.

We can do this! We can build west Aspen with open areas and fewer automobiles and a better bus system.

Problem solved!





Miles A. Knudson

Aspen and Santa Fe, New Mexico