Knudson: Biggest hypocrite in Congress
Lauren Boebert is just about the biggest hypocrite in Congress.
She complains about how John Fetterman should dress. It seems like Boebert cherry-picks biblical rules, social rules, and congressional rules to suit her lifestyle and life choices.
When it comes to people demanding to wear their little 6-inch Glock in the House, remember that. When it comes to obnoxious people jeering and screaming while a president gives a State of the Union address, remember that. When it comes to an insurrectionist congressperson trying to overthrow an election, remember that.
Of course, she was dressed to the tens like a true Republican and/or a cheap lying Fox “News” host.
Miles A. Knudson
Aspen