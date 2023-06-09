Knudson: Biggest hypocrite in Congress

Letter to the editor

Lauren Boebert is just about the biggest hypocrite in Congress.

She complains about how John Fetterman should dress. It seems like Boebert cherry-picks biblical rules, social rules, and congressional rules to suit her lifestyle and life choices.

When it comes to people demanding to wear their little 6-inch Glock in the House, remember that. When it comes to obnoxious people jeering and screaming while a president gives a State of the Union address, remember that. When it comes to an insurrectionist congressperson trying to overthrow an election, remember that.

Of course, she was dressed to the tens like a true Republican and/or a cheap lying Fox “News” host.

Miles A. Knudson





Aspen