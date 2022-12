Letter to the editor

Why in the world can’t somebody engineer a new bridge in place of the old bridge with the same dimensions? Make it a three-lane bridge with two lanes open for heavy traffic; two lanes open in the morning for incoming, and two lanes open in the afternoon for outgoing. Get rid of the sidewalk for said dimension and build a separate one next to highway bridge or somewhere else. Problem solved.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village