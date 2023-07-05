Klein: Let’s keep Basalt’s old-school charm

Letter to the editor

I felt compelled to respond the Sandy Kucharczyk’s letter published on July 3. (“A hidden agenda against Basalt parallel parking?”)

I believe that the proprietress of Tempranillo has been quite open and outspoken about her concerns regarding the potential summer business impacts due to the Midland Avenue project. This seems quite contrary to any hiding of her agenda.

I’m personally less concerned about the short-term issues, but I am very, very concerned with the change of character along Midland that is planned and strongly echo the others who have repeatedly made this point. Haven’t we modernized the town enough with all the work along the river, not to mention the planned development at the City Market site?

I believe that the current angled parking is a key to the town’s old-school charm and character. It reminds me of how horses were parked in times past. It seems that everyone is concerned with the amount of parking, and while the plan creates new spaces on the Spur, it doesn’t add much or any new parking spaces.

I would strongly recommend that the Basalt planners increase the parking by retaining all of the angled parking in addition to the added spots on the Spur. When the music venue in the park gets rolling, we’ll need all of those spaces and more.





I join those urging the Basalt Town Council to step back and seriously rethink this whole project — ASAP.

Michael Klein

Basalt