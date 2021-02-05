Kimbo will get it done on council

Please join me in voting for Kimbo Brown-Schirato to join our Aspen City Council. I first met Kimbo while I served on City Council, as she was helping the city in the formation of our NextGen advisory commission. She impressed then, and impresses now, with her never-failing spirit of helping and serving others. Flatly and plainly stated, she is all about others, not about herself. I like that in a councilperson, and I believe others do as well.

No smoke and mirrors, no false promises, just a consistent and honest “get it done” approach. Kimbo will help to get good things done for our community.

Please vote in this upcoming election, and let’s get Kimbo on council.

Dwayne Romero

Aspen