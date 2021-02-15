Kimbo is tenacious, corageous

I am writing in support of Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council. Not only is she an incredible mother and entrepreneur, she is amazingly passionate about our community and its future. She truly “gets it” when it comes to understanding the issues that working locals face.

I am continually impressed with Kimbo’s tenacity, work ethic, drive and courage. What an incredible role model for her daughter and all of our children. I encourage you to support Kimbo.

Mandy Welgos

Aspen