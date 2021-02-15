Kimbo is tenacious, corageous
I am writing in support of Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council. Not only is she an incredible mother and entrepreneur, she is amazingly passionate about our community and its future. She truly “gets it” when it comes to understanding the issues that working locals face.
I am continually impressed with Kimbo’s tenacity, work ethic, drive and courage. What an incredible role model for her daughter and all of our children. I encourage you to support Kimbo.
Mandy Welgos
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kimbo is tenacious, corageous
I am writing in support of Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council. Not only is she an incredible mother and entrepreneur, she is amazingly passionate about our community and its future. She truly “gets it”…