Key: The jet set

Swimsuit season is at an end, which brings reflection of the warm summer days. This summer I was at a private Aspen club enjoying the new swimming pool with my littles when I realized we were basking in jet fuel.

For decades the Aspen Airport has catered to private jets and Aspen’s prestigious private club is being slathered in jet castings. The air traffic has never been so congested.

To point out the obvious, the elite environmentalists should take the airbus because they are blowing the community out of the water with their gas. Please be polite and stop crop dusting.

Elizabeth Key

Redstone