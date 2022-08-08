Kevin Kellogg: Well, that was ugly

Having visited Aspen and attending the Summer Music Festival four separate times, we have always been impressed with the friendliness of the community and how it embraces the diversity of the students attending from all parts of the world.

On Saturday the ugly side of the community came to light when a man, who was likely visiting the area, accidentally drove the wrong way on the one-way stretch of Galena Street south of Hopkins in downtown Aspen around 11:20 a.m.

A postal employee, who could have followed the USPS mission statement — which provides, “Maintain and enhance our reputation and role as a trusted face of the federal government in every community…” — elected to intervene by yelling, “You’re going the wrong way. What the hell are you doing? Go back to Japan.”

The startled driver remedied the situation and was now heading the proper direction when this curmudgeon employee of our Postal Service again felt it necessary to belittle the driver again as he drove away with the words “What the hell are you doing?”

This postal employee, performing his robotic duties and ignoring his mission statement, could have ignored the situation or provided constructive help. Apparently this employee was also able to determine where this driver was born and what country he was from simply by looking at his face and the color of his skin.





The driver will remember this confronatation for years. The USPS employee will probably boast to his friends about the event. Fortunately, the majority of the people we have encountered on this trip remain welcoming, friendly and accepting to everyone.

Kevin Kellogg

Prescott, Arizona