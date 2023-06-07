Kerry: Ice-cream paradise

Letter to the editor

Paradise Bakery, you’re awesome!

Your delicious, homemade ice cream is spectacular, and it cooled us down on a hot afternoon. When we ate your ice cream, it was like a trip to paradise because it was so smooth and melted in our mouths.

It was awesome how you made it a special day for all AES 4th-graders by surprising us with your sweet treat. We are really grateful for your generosity, and you made the end of our time at AES marvelous. We are so lucky to live in a gorgeous community that is always helping and supporting the schools. Your thoughtfulness inspired us to give back to the community and spread kindness.

A sweet thanks!

Ms. Kerry’s fourth graders





Aspen