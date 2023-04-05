Kelly: Dehumanizing editorial cartoon

Letter to the editor

If you’re curious about the decline in civility and rise in hate in this country, look no further than The Aspen Times’ editorial staff and their recent choices in which political cartoons to run on their platform.

The cartoon that ran in the March 31 paper reflects a sickening trend at the paper of dehumanizing their political opponents and, remarkably, a new low. The implication that those who care about the Bill of Rights are indifferent to murdered children is vile and baseless. Shame on everyone who participated in selecting or approving that.

If there is anyone left at the paper who cares to do some soul searching, may I recommend Scott Alexander’s excellent essay, “I Can Tolerate Anything Except the Outgroup.” Perhaps after reading it, you’ll choose to rejoin civil society and show some respect for your fellow community members and for those murdered children.

Jon Kelly

Aspen