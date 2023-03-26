Keane: So embarrassing

What a travesty to see Lauren Boebert visiting convicted felons in prison as political prisoners. This is in addition to the myriad of other faux pas she does on an almost daily basis.

I cannot believe that she actually won reelection. This has to be so very embarrassing to all law abiding citizens of Aspen and the surrounding areas. How did she win? What an embarrassment.

Can’t she be recalled? For the good of the country and the sanity of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Jack Keane

San Diego