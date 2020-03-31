Kane for mayor of Basalt, Drummond for Town Council

I have known both candidates for decades. They both bring their own unique talents to the critical job as policy-makers for Basalt. While separate in their individual strengths, both are honest men who have paid their dues by living, working, contributing and improving the lives of residents of Basalt and the Roaring Fork Valley. Basalt cannot go wrong with both men representing the town’s best interests, those of the economy, environment and future.

While their paths do not parallel directly, they converge with their goodness to want to improve, enhance and sustain what is already great about Basalt. Bill and Glenn will work toward what is needed and wanted by their constituents. Neither has a hidden agenda, it is just not who they are as proven friends over the decades showing transparency and honesty. Thank you. Peace

Tom Dunlop

Basalt