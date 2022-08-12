Judy Flowers: At least pick up the poor deer

On one of my few trips to Aspen, I was driving into the city and saw a dead fawn (for many days) and asked the wonderful crew man could they please pick up the poor fawn that had met a terrible fate.

He replied that I should speak to the sheriff’s department. I did that and spoke to a lovely lady there. She replied I need to contact CDOT. Like I have any pull. Really. I asked her if she could contact CDOT, as they would have more influence than little ol’ me.

It is truly disturbing, and the smell is awful. I feel sorry for the workers on the bridge to have to smell decay all day. Come on, pick that poor, dead animal off the road!

Aspen government can’t get their hands dirty. Stop washing your hands of the dirty business of life.

Judy Flowers





Aspen